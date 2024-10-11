AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,545 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,665 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

