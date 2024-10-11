Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBD. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,551.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas S. Timko bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,551.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,650 shares of company stock worth $141,935 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DBD opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.18.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 56.28% and a return on equity of 226.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.