BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

