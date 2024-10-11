Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,969 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of KURA opened at $18.24 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

