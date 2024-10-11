AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 453,235 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

