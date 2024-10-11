Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 5,202 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CF Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $88.28 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

