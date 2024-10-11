Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 83.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,643 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,078,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,216,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 253.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

