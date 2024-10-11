Northwest Bank & Trust Co Acquires 80 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $264.24. The stock had a trading volume of 140,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,392. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $264.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

