Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Position Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,539 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Sunnova Energy International worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after buying an additional 81,653 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 87,558.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,070 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $2,086,000.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 5.4 %

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $805.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,298.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

