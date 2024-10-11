515,000 Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 515,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $9,235,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth $48,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.58.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $1.48 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

