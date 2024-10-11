Marshall Wace LLP Invests $444,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,686,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,128 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,496,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,235 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,131,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,599,000 after buying an additional 492,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,790,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,668,000 after buying an additional 142,306 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

