Modus Advisors LLC Buys 804 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 116,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $926,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.56.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $395.32. 483,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $401.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.