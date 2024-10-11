SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,994. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Get Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.