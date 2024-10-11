BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,267,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $958.50. 63,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,311. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $962.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $894.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $829.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

