UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,892 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

AMGN traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.20. 331,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,670. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.14. The firm has a market cap of $172.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

