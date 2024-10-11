Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $728.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $731.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $682.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.35.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

