Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $123.48. 1,880,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,738,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average of $116.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.