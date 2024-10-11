UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $123.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,740,518. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $485.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.