Matrix Trust Co Sells 398 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 68,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 16,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 362.9% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 81,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,163 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.00. 520,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,338. The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.26.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.