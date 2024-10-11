Financial Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.4% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.31.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $600.72. The company had a trading volume of 163,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

