Cadinha & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $304,591,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $491.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,307,492. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.58. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

