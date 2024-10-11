A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 98,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $19,427,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $205.64 and a one year high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.74.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

