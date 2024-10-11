Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. General Equity Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 83.1% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott A. Hill bought 40,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $196,573.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,927.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $261,149. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Cardlytics stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Northland Capmk cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardlytics

Cardlytics Profile

(Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.