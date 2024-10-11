JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.80. 1,233,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average is $203.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $613.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.