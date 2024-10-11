Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO opened at $529.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

