Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IVV opened at $578.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.29. The stock has a market cap of $499.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $580.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

