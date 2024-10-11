Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,231,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,628,891. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

