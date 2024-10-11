Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV stock opened at $578.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $498.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $580.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

