Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,983 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 72,388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,304 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 42.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

