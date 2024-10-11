Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNET. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. Citigroup began coverage on VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VNET Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.97.

VNET stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. VNET Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.56 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. Research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

