Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.67.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

