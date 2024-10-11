Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $5,926,000. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $20,790,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

