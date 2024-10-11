Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 59 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 72,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $234.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $234.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.