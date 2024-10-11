Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,410,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 419,503 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $465,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

