Patten Group Inc. Acquires 392 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 306.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,759 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after buying an additional 444,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $234.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $234.95. The company has a market capitalization of $215.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

