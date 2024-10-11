Creative Planning Sells 163 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,704,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

NIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NIC opened at $93.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $104.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.18. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.26%.

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $1,457,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,075.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $487,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,594.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,075.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,003 shares of company stock worth $3,727,087. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

