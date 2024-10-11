Creative Planning Buys Shares of 56,275 VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 375,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $321,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.