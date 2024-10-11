Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

