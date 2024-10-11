Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.77% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOF. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 70,676 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $332,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 136,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 705.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

GLOF opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global Equity Factor ETF

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.