Creative Planning Sells 1,006 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,171,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,945,000 after acquiring an additional 530,199 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,453,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $131,297. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

