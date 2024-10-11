Creative Planning Sells 2,818 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

XHB opened at $120.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.