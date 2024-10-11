Creative Planning Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after buying an additional 1,261,474 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,469,000 after buying an additional 1,006,569 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 131.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,298,000 after buying an additional 777,924 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $77,858,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $57,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,172.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,468 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

