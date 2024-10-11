Creative Planning Purchases 13,510 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 16,140.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 68,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 27.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 138.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 428,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 258,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

