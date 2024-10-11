Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

