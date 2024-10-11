Creative Planning Acquires 589 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,110,000 after acquiring an additional 207,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX opened at $72.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,055.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southwest Gas

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.