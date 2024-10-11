Creative Planning Buys 15,921 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in FOX by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in FOX by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

