Creative Planning Acquires 5,067 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $51.55 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

