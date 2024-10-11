Creative Planning Buys 773 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scientech Research LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 181.4% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 216,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 16.7% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 160.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.98 and a 200 day moving average of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $282.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $619,599 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

