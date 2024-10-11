Creative Planning Purchases 5,081 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. StockNews.com raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,950.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.