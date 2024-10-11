Creative Planning Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $71.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.